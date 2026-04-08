Jos Buttler’s form has been under scrutiny after a poor T20 World Cup 2026, where he managed just 87 runs in eight innings. His IPL 2026 campaign hasn’t started brightly either, with scores of 38 and 26. GT will hope he finds rhythm, but standing in his way is Lungi Ngidi.

The South African pacer has already picked up four wickets in two matches this season, using his cutters and slower balls effectively. Buttler has a mixed record against Ngidi, scoring 66 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 160.97, but losing his wicket three times in 10 innings. This battle could set the tone early.