The first plan was for Rollins to battle his former faction mate, Bron Breakker. Breakker had been the one to physically eject Rollins from the Vision, setting up a revenge storyline. Unfortunately, Breakker suffered an injury that ruled him out of WrestleMania.

Speculation then shifted to Bronson Reed as a possible replacement. Reed was seen as a strong candidate to fill the spot, but he too was sidelined with injury. With both options gone, WWE had to rethink the match card.