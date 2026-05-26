Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya praised the passion and hard work of deaf cricketers. He expressed confidence in Indian wrestling's future, predicting 5-6 medals in the 2028 Olympics, citing the success of young wrestlers.

Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya praised deaf cricketers for their dedication and hard work, saying he feels inspired by their passion and commitment despite the challenges they face. He added that their determination is truly commendable.

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Earlier this month, the Indian Deaf Cricket Team delivered an outstanding performance, securing a clean sweep in both formats, winning all 3 T20I matches and both ODIs.

"I feel very good here, and the passion they show is really commendable. We see their hard work, and despite all the difficulties, they still work hard. So I feel very good," Ravi Dahiya told ANI.

Promising Future for Indian Wrestling

Dahiya also expressed confidence in the future of Indian wrestling, saying the country could win 5-6 medals at the 2028 Olympics. He praised the performances of young wrestlers, highlighting the success of both boys and girls at the U-23 Asian Championships, and said India's wrestling future looks very promising.

"The future is very bright, and you will not believe that I feel in the 2028 Olympics we will take at least 5-6 medals from wrestling. The way our young players are performing. In the U-23 Asian Championships, the girls did so well and won medals. The boys also won medals. So our future is very bright," he added.

U23 Asian Championships Success

Indian freestyle wrestlers maintained their solid form at the U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, adding four more medals to the country's tally on day four of the competition on Tuesday. Kumar Mohit and Chandermohan led the charge by winning gold medals in their respective weight classes, while Deepak took a silver medal in the 61kg division and another Indian grappler, also named Deepak, claimed a bronze medal in the 74kg category.

These finishes take India's freestyle medal count to six, building on the success from the previous day, where Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) both secured gold medals. (ANI)