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4 Explosive Reasons Stephanie McMahon Could Be Targeted In WWE After Crossing Cody Rhodes & Orton
Stephanie McMahon’s involvement with Cody Rhodes has stirred chaos. From Randy Orton’s history to Bloodline politics, four shocking reasons explain why the Billion Dollar Princess could be in danger before WWE WrestleMania 42.
Randy Orton’s Sinister Past With Stephanie
Randy Orton’s history with Stephanie McMahon is one of the darkest chapters in WWE. Fans still recall the infamous 2009 segment where Orton handcuffed Triple H, delivered an RKO to Stephanie, and kissed her while she lay unconscious. With Orton now feuding with Cody Rhodes, Stephanie’s involvement could reignite that animosity, putting her directly in the Viper’s crosshairs once again.
Other Superstars Targeting Stephanie For Spotlight
Stephanie’s return to on‑screen involvement opens the door for other superstars to exploit her presence. Some may attempt to provoke or attack her simply to gain attention and elevate their own status. The Billion Dollar Princess has always been a magnet for controversy, and her involvement with Cody Rhodes could trigger opportunistic rivals eager to steal the spotlight.
Risk Of Another RKO Before Hall Of Fame Induction
Stephanie McMahon is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but her recent actions may provoke Orton to strike before the ceremony. The Apex Predator thrives on shocking moments, and another RKO on Stephanie would amplify his heel persona heading into WrestleMania 42. Her decision to step into Cody Rhodes’s storyline could make her vulnerable to Orton’s wrath.
Triple H’s Position Could Be Exploited
With Triple H overseeing WWE’s creative direction, Stephanie’s involvement could be used against him. Superstars may attempt to kidnap or attack her to manipulate decisions in their favor. This possibility, though extreme, is not unprecedented in WWE’s history. Stephanie’s legendary career has seen her endure shocking angles before, and her current storyline could once again place her in jeopardy.
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