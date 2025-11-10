Image Credit : Getty

Since turning on Iyo Sky, both Kairi Sane and Asuka have been presented as ruthless heels. Without needing lengthy promos, they’ve managed to build momentum and capture fan interest. Their attack on the champions after Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s match, followed by a lively SmackDown segment, showcased their dominance.

With the tide clearly shifting in their favor, WWE has the perfect opportunity to reward that momentum with a title change. Such a move would not harm Flair and Bliss, who remain credible stars, but it would solidify the Warriors as the top force in the division.