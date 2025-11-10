3 Strong Indicators WWE RAW Could See A Major Women’s Tag Team Title Change Tonight
WWE RAW may deliver a shocking women’s tag team title twist. Here are three clear signs.
Survivor Series: WarGames Needs Higher Stakes
With Survivor Series: WarGames scheduled for November 29, WWE has already begun laying the groundwork for the women’s match. The Kabuki Warriors are almost certain to be involved, and a title change would instantly raise the stakes. By putting the gold on Kairi Sane and Asuka, the feud with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss becomes far more personal. A sudden switch would also allow the creative team to intensify the rivalry, especially if the champs suffer a post‑match beatdown that leaves fans buzzing heading into the pay‑per‑view.
Rhea Ripley’s Return Becomes More Impactful
Rhea Ripley has been sidelined following an injury during WWE’s tour of Japan, but anticipation for her comeback is high. Before her absence, she was already entangled in issues with the Kabuki Warriors. If Kairi and Asuka capture the titles, it sets the stage perfectly for Ripley to return against dominant heel champions. Even if her reappearance doesn’t happen tonight, the Warriors holding the belts would make her eventual confrontation far more dramatic. Pairing Ripley’s comeback with Iyo Sky’s return would give fans a thrilling moment while reigniting the feud in time for WarGames.
Momentum Is Firmly With The Kabuki Warriors
Since turning on Iyo Sky, both Kairi Sane and Asuka have been presented as ruthless heels. Without needing lengthy promos, they’ve managed to build momentum and capture fan interest. Their attack on the champions after Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s match, followed by a lively SmackDown segment, showcased their dominance.
With the tide clearly shifting in their favor, WWE has the perfect opportunity to reward that momentum with a title change. Such a move would not harm Flair and Bliss, who remain credible stars, but it would solidify the Warriors as the top force in the division.