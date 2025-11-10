Image Credit : Getty

John Cena and Wade Barrett share one of WWE’s most memorable rivalries. Barrett’s main roster debut in 2010 as leader of The Nexus saw him repeatedly clash with Cena. Their feud culminated at SummerSlam, where Cena’s team defeated Barrett’s faction, effectively ending one of WWE’s hottest heel groups.

Many still debate whether burying The Nexus was the right decision. A final showdown could happen if Barrett enters the 16‑man “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Winning through the bracket could set up a Cena vs. Barrett finale at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC.