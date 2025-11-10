4 WWE Stars Who Could Be Wade Barrett’s Final Opponents If He Returns To The Ring
Wade Barrett’s in-ring return has been teased. Four possible WWE rivals could make his last feud unforgettable.
Sheamus: A League Of Nations Reunion
Sheamus remains one of the most logical choices for Wade Barrett’s last opponent. The two have battled many times before and even shared membership in the League of Nations alongside Alberto Del Rio and Rusev. That faction, built on anti‑U.S. sentiment, lasted only five months before disbanding. Today, Sheamus continues to wrestle while Barrett works commentary. WWE could easily reignite their rivalry, setting up a clash at WrestleMania 42 that would serve as a fitting send‑off for Barrett.
Drew McIntyre: A Long-Awaited Showdown
Drew McIntyre stands out as WWE’s first option for Barrett’s farewell match. Their history stretches back to their days as FCW Tag Team Champions. A showdown was teased last year when McIntyre feuded with CM Punk, and WWE even uploaded Barrett’s Nexus leader video to YouTube, sparking speculation of his return. The match never materialized due to McIntyre’s rivalry with Punk. With McIntyre still a heel and Barrett commentating on RAW, a WrestleMania feud between the two could finally deliver the classic battle fans have been waiting for.
Gunther: A Rivalry That Never Happened
Gunther offers another intriguing possibility. Earlier this year, fans speculated about Barrett’s return when Gunther attacked Pat McAfee on RAW. Gunther later dominated McAfee at Backlash, while Barrett was absent from commentary, fueling rumors of a confrontation. Although nothing came of it, the seeds for a feud remain. Gunther has been away since SummerSlam, but WWE could revive the idea and pit him against Barrett at WrestleMania, giving Barrett a high‑profile opponent for his final bout.
John Cena: Revisiting Nexus History
John Cena and Wade Barrett share one of WWE’s most memorable rivalries. Barrett’s main roster debut in 2010 as leader of The Nexus saw him repeatedly clash with Cena. Their feud culminated at SummerSlam, where Cena’s team defeated Barrett’s faction, effectively ending one of WWE’s hottest heel groups.
Many still debate whether burying The Nexus was the right decision. A final showdown could happen if Barrett enters the 16‑man “Last Time Is Now” tournament. Winning through the bracket could set up a Cena vs. Barrett finale at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC.