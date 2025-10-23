3 WWE Blunders That Could Hurt Saturday Night’s Main Event Before The Matches Even Start
WWE’s build toward Saturday Night’s Main Event has already sparked backlash. Three booking decisions stand out as major mistakes that could hurt fan interest.
Jey Uso’s Controversial World Title Opportunity
On RAW this week, Jey Uso outlasted the field in the Men’s Battle Royal, even eliminating his brother Jimmy in a shocking moment. While the YEET Master’s victory secured him a World Heavyweight Championship match, the reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly negative.
WWE’s official YouTube upload of the finish has already drawn heavy criticism, with many questioning why Jey was chosen for such a high-profile spot. Instead of elevating a former champion like Finn Balor or giving LA Knight the spotlight, the creative team opted for Jey, and the backlash suggests this decision may already be backfiring.
The Vision Left in the Shadows
Seth Rollins’ injury has forced WWE to alter plans for The Vision, but the adjustments have left the group sidelined. On RAW, Adam Pearce even removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the Battle Royal, further reducing the faction’s presence.
With Rollins already written out of the picture, WWE’s choice to keep The Vision away from the spotlight at such a major event feels like a wasted opportunity. Fans expected the RAW faction to play a central role, but instead, they appear to be taking a backseat at NBC’s special.