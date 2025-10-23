Image Credit : Getty

On RAW this week, Jey Uso outlasted the field in the Men’s Battle Royal, even eliminating his brother Jimmy in a shocking moment. While the YEET Master’s victory secured him a World Heavyweight Championship match, the reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly negative.

WWE’s official YouTube upload of the finish has already drawn heavy criticism, with many questioning why Jey was chosen for such a high-profile spot. Instead of elevating a former champion like Finn Balor or giving LA Knight the spotlight, the creative team opted for Jey, and the backlash suggests this decision may already be backfiring.