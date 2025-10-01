Image Credit : Getty

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes pressed Paul Heyman for clarity, only to be met with avoidance. The following night on RAW, he doubled down during a heated exchange with Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion tried to cover his lack of knowledge by insisting that “everything runs through me.”

When a top star like Cody repeatedly highlights a storyline thread, it usually signals that WWE is steering toward a major reveal. The silence and confusion surrounding Lesnar’s name suggest his presence will soon be felt.