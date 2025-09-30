Image Credit : Getty

For weeks, fans have voiced frustration over WWE’s lack of compelling booking. Even ESPN, now a streaming partner, graded Wrestlepalooza with a disappointing “C,” highlighting the creative slump. With criticism mounting and storylines struggling to connect, Triple H and his team turned to one of their most reliable draws.

Reigns has carried the company through difficult stretches before, and his return instantly strengthens the product. His presence also boosts anticipation for the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he is already advertised to appear.