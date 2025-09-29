3 Harsh Consequences Nia Jax Might Face After Injuring Jade Cargill On WWE SmackDown
Nia Jax’s botched move on Jade Cargill has sparked outrage. Here are three possible consequences WWE could enforce against her.
WWE Could Pull Nia Jax Off Television
The backlash from fans has been immediate, with many voicing their anger online and even calling for her release. This isn’t the first time Jax has been linked to an in-ring mishap, as Becky Lynch previously suffered at her hands.
With the heat intensifying, WWE might decide to remove her from programming altogether. A storyline suspension by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could be used to explain her absence, giving the company time to let the outrage cool before reintroducing her later.
A Return to NXT for Skill Refinement
Another possible outcome is a move back to NXT. Sending Jax to the developmental brand would allow her to sharpen her in-ring work and regain confidence. The incident with Cargill, combined with her failed kick-out against Tiffany Stratton, highlights the need for improvement.
At 41, Jax could benefit from additional time in a less pressured environment, where she can focus on execution and consistency before returning to the main roster spotlight.
Creative Could Bury Her on SmackDown
Instead of removing her completely, WWE might choose to punish Jax through booking decisions. This could mean a string of quick losses, reduced screen time, and exclusion from the championship picture.
Over recent months, she has been featured in high-profile title feuds, but this incident may push her down the card. Being “buried” on television would send a clear message while still keeping her active on the roster.