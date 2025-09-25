3 Cody Rhodes Allies Who Could Betray Him and Capture the WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes’ reign as Undisputed WWE Champion may face betrayal from close allies. Here are three possible challengers.
Randy Orton Waiting for the Perfect Moment
A clash between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes feels inevitable, and the Undisputed WWE Championship will likely be central to it. The Viper turning on his former protégé would be the most natural way to ignite their feud.
Reports suggested Rhodes and Drew McIntyre even pitched for Orton to cost Cody the title at Wrestlepalooza, but the idea was shelved. WWE instead kept Rhodes strong for Crown Jewel and ESPN’s debut broadcast. With Cody firmly established as a heroic figure, Orton’s eventual betrayal seems destined, setting up one of the decade’s most compelling rivalries.
Jey Uso’s Growing Temptation
Jey Uso has shown signs of slipping into darker territory. Once celebrated for his rise, he now appears consumed by ambition and frustration. On RAW, Cody Rhodes tried to reach him at Jimmy’s request, but Jey’s focus seemed fixed on the championship belt rather than his friend’s words.
His recent demeanor suggests a man torn between loyalty and ego. “Crash Out” Jey has overshadowed “Yeet Man” Jey, and his failures could push him toward betrayal. A heel turn against Rhodes would not only shock fans but also provide a layered story for Uso as a potential champion.
CM Punk as the Ultimate Rival
Few matchups in modern wrestling carry the weight of Cody Rhodes versus CM Punk. Both men have disrupted the industry in their own ways, redefining what it means to succeed inside and outside WWE. Their verbal exchanges leading into past Royal Rumbles proved how magnetic their chemistry is.
Either man could believably turn heel, and both are among the best talkers and performers of their generation. A feud over the Undisputed WWE Championship would be box‑office gold, delivering a WrestleMania main event worthy of their legacies. Punk betraying Rhodes could create one of WWE’s most unforgettable rivalries.