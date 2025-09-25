Image Credit : Getty

A clash between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes feels inevitable, and the Undisputed WWE Championship will likely be central to it. The Viper turning on his former protégé would be the most natural way to ignite their feud.

Reports suggested Rhodes and Drew McIntyre even pitched for Orton to cost Cody the title at Wrestlepalooza, but the idea was shelved. WWE instead kept Rhodes strong for Crown Jewel and ESPN’s debut broadcast. With Cody firmly established as a heroic figure, Orton’s eventual betrayal seems destined, setting up one of the decade’s most compelling rivalries.