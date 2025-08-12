Image Credit : Getty

On SmackDown, Sami Zayn pinned Solo Sikoa, which led to the MFT’s brutal attack on him during RAW. The faction is already at odds with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.

Given Sami’s history as part of the OG Bloodline with Jimmy, it’s possible he could align with the Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy Uso to counter MFT’s numbers. This could also set the stage for Zayn to eventually take the United States Championship from Solo.