4 Triple H Booking Choices That Could Backfire During the WWE Wrestlepalooza Event
With Wrestlepalooza set to be WWE’s first Premium Live Event under its new ESPN broadcast deal, the stakes are higher than ever. However, certain booking decisions from Triple H could risk undermining the event’s impact and WWE’s long-term momentum.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Risking Brock Lesnar’s Aura With a Clean Loss
Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam after a two-year absence was a major draw for fans, especially those familiar with him through ESPN’s coverage. Facing John Cena at Wrestlepalooza is a marquee attraction, but a clean defeat could damage the Beast Incarnate’s long-standing aura of dominance. Such an outcome might make it harder for WWE to present Lesnar as an unstoppable force in future storylines, particularly after such a lengthy hiatus.
Cutting Match Durations Too Short
With ESPN introducing WWE to a broader mainstream audience, Wrestlepalooza will be many viewers’ first exposure to the product. Short match times could leave casual fans underwhelmed, especially when they expect high-quality, engaging wrestling. If bouts are rushed, it risks diminishing the overall experience and could cost WWE the chance to convert new viewers into long-term fans.
A Potential Loss for Stephanie Vaquer in the Women’s World Title Match
Stephanie Vaquer’s clash with IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship is a pivotal moment in her main roster career. Since debuting on RAW, Vaquer has been seeking a breakthrough opportunity, and this match offers the chance to establish her as a credible top-tier competitor.
A loss here could stall her momentum before it truly begins, making it harder for her to recover and build a strong presence in WWE’s women’s division.
Taking the Undisputed WWE Title Off Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes’ defense against Drew McIntyre marks his first title defense since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. WWE has positioned Rhodes as the face of the company, and a loss at Wrestlepalooza — particularly in front of ESPN’s new audience, could undermine his credibility. Coming off his much-anticipated return on SmackDown, a defeat would halt his momentum and raise doubts about his standing as champion.
Wrestlepalooza is a landmark event for WWE, both as a showcase for its top stars and as a gateway to a new audience. Avoiding these potential missteps will be crucial for Triple H to ensure the event delivers on its promise and strengthens WWE’s position moving forward.