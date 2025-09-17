Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie Vaquer’s clash with IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship is a pivotal moment in her main roster career. Since debuting on RAW, Vaquer has been seeking a breakthrough opportunity, and this match offers the chance to establish her as a credible top-tier competitor.

A loss here could stall her momentum before it truly begins, making it harder for her to recover and build a strong presence in WWE’s women’s division.