Image Credit : Getty

Dominik Mysterio’s involvement would be the most unexpected twist. Rumors suggest WWE may be eyeing a future match between him and Cena. At Wrestlepalooza, Mysterio could appear to target Cena, but in the chaos, his actions might end up distracting Lesnar instead. That split-second could allow Cena to deliver the decisive blow and secure the win, while also planting seeds for a future feud between the two.

With multiple potential interferences in play, the Cena–Lesnar encounter could be far from a straightforward one-on-one battle. Any of these scenarios would not only alter the match’s outcome but also shape WWE’s storylines in the weeks to come.