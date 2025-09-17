- Home
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Step In to Help John Cena Against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Step In to Help John Cena Against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza
The bout could take an unexpected turn if certain WWE stars decide to get involved. Here are four names who might step in to tip the scales in Cena’s favor.
Gunther Makes a Surprise Return
The Ring General has been absent since SummerSlam but has long expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar. Wrestlepalooza could be the perfect stage to ignite that rivalry. If the referee is accidentally taken out during the match, Gunther could seize the moment to attack Lesnar, leaving him vulnerable. Cena could then capitalize, securing a major victory. Such an angle would set the stage for a future Lesnar–Gunther showdown.
Sami Zayn Seeks Payback
Sami Zayn has his own score to settle with The Beast Incarnate. Weeks ago on SmackDown, Lesnar delivered an F5 to Zayn during his match with Cena, before doing the same to The Franchise Player. That attack left unfinished business between them. At Wrestlepalooza, Zayn could appear at ringside to distract Lesnar, giving Cena the opening to land an Attitude Adjustment and claim the win.
R-Truth Looks for Revenge
A long-time supporter of John Cena, R-Truth confronted Lesnar on SmackDown last week, only to be taken down with an F5. That humiliation could fuel a retaliatory appearance at Wrestlepalooza. If Truth shows up in the closing moments to draw Lesnar’s attention, it could create the perfect distraction for Cena to roll up The Beast and steal the victory.
Dominik Mysterio Plays the Wild Card
Dominik Mysterio’s involvement would be the most unexpected twist. Rumors suggest WWE may be eyeing a future match between him and Cena. At Wrestlepalooza, Mysterio could appear to target Cena, but in the chaos, his actions might end up distracting Lesnar instead. That split-second could allow Cena to deliver the decisive blow and secure the win, while also planting seeds for a future feud between the two.
With multiple potential interferences in play, the Cena–Lesnar encounter could be far from a straightforward one-on-one battle. Any of these scenarios would not only alter the match’s outcome but also shape WWE’s storylines in the weeks to come.