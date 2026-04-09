3 Explosive Player Battles That Could Decide KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match 15
KKR vs LSG in IPL 2026 Match 15 promises thrilling contests. From Narine vs Badoni to Allen vs Shami and Rinku vs Avesh, these battles could decide the outcome.
Sunil Narine vs Ayush Badoni
Sunil Narine missed KKR’s last game due to illness but has resumed training and could return. His record against Ayush Badoni is dominant, dismissing him three times in four innings while conceding just 30 runs off 30 balls. Badoni’s poor form this season, with scores of 0 and 12, makes this matchup heavily tilted in Narine’s favor.
Finn Allen vs Mohammad Shami
Finn Allen’s form has been under the spotlight, scoring only 34 runs in two innings. KKR will hope he finds rhythm, but he faces Mohammad Shami in the powerplay. Shami has been superb, earning Player of the Match honors against SRH with figures of 4-0-9-2. Allen struggled against outswing in the previous game, and Shami’s ability to swing both ways could trouble him further.
Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
Rinku Singh has established himself as KKR’s finisher, scoring 35 off 25 balls in the opener. He will likely face Avesh Khan in the death overs. Rinku has dominated this matchup before, striking at 250 against Avesh with 35 runs off just 14 balls. His ability to accelerate late could be crucial for KKR’s chances in this contest.
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