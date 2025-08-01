Image Credit : Getty

John Cena is expected to return with payback in mind after Cody Rhodes attacked him recently and forced him into accepting a Street Fight at SummerSlam. That feud is personal now.

With both megastars set to appear on the final SmackDown before the event, emotions will likely explode. Cena could hit the ring to confront Rhodes, leading to an all-out brawl that closes the show and sets the tone for their violent main event this weekend.