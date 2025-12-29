3 Dramatic Ways The Usos’ WWE RAW Title Match Could End Against Styles And Dragon Lee
The Usos face AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on WWE RAW. Here are three possible finishes teased.
Styles And Dragon Lee Retain The Titles
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have held the World Tag Team Championship for two months, and WWE may not take the belts away just yet. The Usos could push the champions to the limit with close falls and hard‑hitting sequences. In the final moments, the twins may attempt a double superkick on Styles. If he ducks, Jey Uso could accidentally strike Jimmy Uso. Stunned by the miscue, Jey might be rolled up by Styles, allowing the champions to retain their titles.
Match Ends In Disqualification
Several teams on RAW have been circling the World Tag Team Championship picture, and one of them could intervene. Just as the bout reaches its climax, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh may storm the ring, attacking both teams. The referee would have no choice but to call for a disqualification. The Judgment Day could leave AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso laid out, standing tall to send a clear message. Raising the World Heavyweight Championship, Balor and McDonagh could draw loud boos from the WWE Universe while asserting their dominance.
The Usos Capture The Championship
With RAW closing out the year, WWE may opt for a shocking twist. The Usos, recently back in the tag team division, could seize the spotlight by dethroning Styles and Dragon Lee. After a back‑and‑forth contest filled with superkicks, splashes, and high‑flying action, Styles might be knocked outside the ring. The Usos could then deliver a vicious double superkick to Dragon Lee, followed by their trademark Splash from the top rope. Pinning the reigning champions in the center of the ring, Jimmy and Jey Uso could walk away with the World Tag Team Championship, ending the year on a memorable note.
Each scenario offers a different flavor of drama, from champions surviving, outside interference creating chaos, to the Usos reclaiming gold. Whatever finish WWE chooses, the match promises to be one of RAW’s most talked‑about moments.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.