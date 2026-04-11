A huge positive for Chennai Super Kings is the return of Dewald Brevis, who has recovered from a side strain and is expected to feature against Delhi Capitals. The South African batter impressed in the 2025 campaign, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, with two half-centuries to his name.

His inclusion could come at the expense of Kartik Sharma, CSK’s ₹14.20 crore signing, who has struggled to find form this season. Sharma has managed just 25 runs in three outings, averaging 8.33 with a strike rate of 119.04. Brevis’ explosive batting could provide the spark CSK have been missing at the top order.