Liverpool have lost three games in a row, including a 4-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup and a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arne Slot says he feels "complete support" from Liverpool's hierarchy despite mounting pressure on the Dutch manager after a disastrous season.

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Liverpool have lost three games in a row, including a 4-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup and a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Last year's Premier League champions, who host Fulham on Saturday, face a battle even to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But Slot told reporters on Friday he was confident he had the backing of the club's owners and fans despite a run of just two wins in eight games.

"I'm repeating myself a lot, but I've said it many times, I feel a lot of support, but not only from the owners and from Richard (Hughes, the sporting director) and Michael (Edwards, CEO of football)," he said.

He added: "As weird as it might sound, I also feel the support of the fans. We were going out in Paris when the players went out for the warm-up, and the fans, after a 4-0 loss (to City), immediately started singing, 'We love you, Liverpool'.

"And after we were, I think it's fair to say, outplayed over 90 minutes, we went to the away end and they were still singing for us and clapping for us, so that's support I've felt, we've felt constantly.

"And I think, but I've said this many times as well, the club knows in which period of time we are in, and in the meantime I feel complete support."

The Reds are fifth in the Premier League table, with the top five teams guaranteed Champions League football next season.

But they are just a point ahead of Chelsea, with Brentford and Everton also snapping at their heels.

Liverpool, crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time last season, have not won in the Premier League since late February.

Slot admitted his team face a crunch point in their season, with the second leg against PSG to come at Anfield three days after the Fulham match.

"That's completely normal at the end of the season," said the Dutchman. "It's not only for us, it's for all the teams.

"These are defining moments and periods of time. We've given ourselves not the best situation to be in, but... we're still in that tie (against PSG) and there are two massive games in the league coming up as well."

- Robertson exit -

Slot also praised Andy Robertson after Liverpool announced on Thursday that the veteran defender would be leaving Anfield after a nine-year spell.

The Scotland captain, out of contract at the end of the season, has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of left-back Milos Kerkez.

"He had many great seasons here as a player, but I think people got to know him as a great person as well," said Slot. "I got to know him as a great person."

Slot suggested the decision from the 32-year-old was due to limited first-team opportunities.

"Served this club for so many years, really loves this club," he said. "So it's been a great nine years for him at the club.

“But we saw also that this season he didn't play as much as he was used to. Still a lot, but not as much as he was used to.”

© Agence France-Presse