Odisha's Kalinga Stadium is set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet on August 22. The event, upgraded from Bronze level, will see 187 elite athletes from 27 nations compete, including top-ranked stars like Muzala Samukonga.

Odisha is set to solidify its status as a global sports powerhouse as the iconic Kalinga Stadium hosts the landmark World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet on August 22. Organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and under the aegis of World Athletics, this prestigious single-day event elevates the tournament from its successful Bronze-level status last year, according to a press release from AFI.

The meet will serve as a vital stepping stone and precursor to the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships and Asian Indoor Athletics Championships scheduled to be hosted at Kalinga Stadium in 2028. Under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's leadership, Odisha continues to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to life by turning India into a global sports hub, the release said.

Elite International Field to Compete

The championship will showcase 187 elite track and field athletes representing 27 nations, including 143 top performers from 12 Asian countries. Local fans will get the opportunity to see 88 Indian athletes test their skills directly against 99 international competitors on home turf. Major international contingents include Sri Lanka with 24 athletes, South Africa with 17 athletes, and Brazil with 11 athletes.

Star Attractions

The field features 36 athletes ranked among the top 50 in the World Athletics rankings. Leading the star-studded lineup is Muzala Samukonga, the World No. 6 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games men's 400m bronze medallist, who boasts an incredible personal season best of 44.02 seconds. He will be joined by Nigeria's World No. 10 shot put sensation Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, a Commonwealth Games champion and Paris Olympics finalist.

Competition Details and Rewards

The single-day competition will feature a total of 18 discipline events split equally between men and women. Male athletes will contend in the 100m, 400m, 800m, 110m hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and javelin throw. Female athletes will compete in the 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin throw, and discus throw. Top performers will earn substantial rewards alongside crucial world ranking points, with cash prizes of $1,600 awarded for first place, $1,200 for second place, and $900 for third place.

Official Remarks on Landmark Event

Addressing a pre-event press conference in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Vijay Yeddula, Director of Sports for the Government of Odisha, stated that stepping up to a Silver-level Continental Tour event is a monumental milestone for the state, cementing Odisha as the premier state for the athletics ecosystem in India. He emphasised that to inspire young children and allow families to witness world-class sporting action firsthand, entry to Kalinga Stadium will be completely free for all spectators.

Sharing crucial details of the meet, Adille Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics and AFI Spokesperson, expressed immense gratitude to the Odisha Government for upgrading the meet from Bronze to Silver level. He highlighted that having 36 top-50 athletes will make the competition extraordinarily fierce and serve as an outstanding warm-up event before athletes head to Japan for their next major international assignment.

Ashok Kumar Panda, Special Secretary, DSYS, and BE Stanley, Treasurer, AFI, were also present during the press interaction. (ANI)