3 Crucial Points India Must Consider Before Moving Dhruv Jurel Into No.3 Role
Dhruv Jurel’s form tempts selectors, but India face three strong reasons to avoid batting him at No.3.
Jurel’s Best Performances Have Come Lower In The Order
Dhruv Jurel’s recent twin centuries against South Africa ‘A’ highlighted his ability to dominate attacks, but all of those runs came from the middle‑order. He has thrived in positions where he does not face the brand new ball, allowing him to settle before building long innings. Moving him to No.3 would expose him to fresh conditions and risk disrupting the rhythm that has brought him success. India are better off letting him continue in the role where he has played most of his cricket.
India Cannot Abandon The Sai Sudharsan Project Midway
The team management has invested in Sai Sudharsan for the No.3 role, even moving past other contenders like Karun Nair. Sudharsan showed promise against the West Indies, nearly reaching his maiden hundred, and though runs have not flowed consistently since, selectors have assured him of a long rope.
A handful of Tests is not enough to judge his potential, and replacing him prematurely with Jurel could damage the confidence of both players. Stability in transition demands patience with Sudharsan’s development.
Jurel Can Be Accommodated At No.5 Or No.6
India have the option of fitting Jurel into the middle‑order without disturbing the No.3 slot. This may require moving away from the six‑bowler plan that included Nitish Kumar Reddy, who bowled only four overs in the recent home series.
With South Africa’s strong attack ahead, India will benefit from more batting depth. Jurel’s presence alongside Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja would add resilience and balance, complementing Pant’s aggressive style with his own assured technique.