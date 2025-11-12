Image Credit : Getty

The team management has invested in Sai Sudharsan for the No.3 role, even moving past other contenders like Karun Nair. Sudharsan showed promise against the West Indies, nearly reaching his maiden hundred, and though runs have not flowed consistently since, selectors have assured him of a long rope.

A handful of Tests is not enough to judge his potential, and replacing him prematurely with Jurel could damage the confidence of both players. Stability in transition demands patience with Sudharsan’s development.