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- 3 Crucial Player Battles That Could Decide Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Clash
3 Crucial Player Battles That Could Decide Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Clash
Match 42 of IPL 2026 sees Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high‑stakes encounter. Individual duels could swing momentum either way. Here are three player battles to watch out for.
Rashid Khan vs Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal has been Bengaluru’s batting lynchpin, scoring 242 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 192.06. His adaptability at No. 3 has been crucial. Gujarat may rely on Rashid Khan to stop him early. The Afghan spinner has dismissed Padikkal four times in seven innings, conceding just 36 runs off 36 balls. Rashid’s economy of 8.79 this season makes him a key weapon.
Sai Sudharsan vs Josh Hazlewood
Sai Sudharsan enters this clash with confidence after scoring a century against RCB in their previous meeting. His battle with Josh Hazlewood in the powerplay could be decisive. Hazlewood recently dismantled Delhi Capitals with a four‑wicket haul. Sudharsan has faced him twice in IPL, losing his wicket both times. He has scored 28 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 133.33 against the Australian pacer.
Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder
Virat Kohli leads RCB’s run charts with 351 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 162.50. His dismissal against Holder last week highlighted the West Indian’s knack for breakthroughs. Holder has removed Kohli three times in five IPL innings, conceding 29 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 138.09. This duel could determine whether Bengaluru’s batting momentum continues or stalls.
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