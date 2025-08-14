Image Credit : Getty

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return after a two-year absence, arriving moments after John Cena’s exhausting loss to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The Beast Incarnate wasted no time, flooring Cena with an F5.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H claimed the comeback was part of Cena’s farewell wishlist. However, Cena later told The Boston Herald that he never chose his opponents, stressing it was the creative team’s call, not his.