In a significant push to the city's sports ecosystem, the Punit Balan Group on Saturday announced the launch of the Punit Balan Cricket Academy, billed as the country's largest private cricket training setup developed as per BCCI standards, as per a press release. The initiative aims to provide world-class facilities and a structured pathway for aspiring cricketers from Pune and across Maharashtra.

BCCI-Standard Facilities and Locations

Announcing the project, Punit Balan, CMD of the Punit Balan Group, said the academy will operate from two key locations, the Sinhgad College Ground in Vadgaon and a dedicated cricket ground in Lonavala. Both venues will host BCCI-standard facilities, enabling official BCCI matches to be played there from the next season.

"This academy will be a major boost to Pune's cricket infrastructure. All facilities will adhere to BCCI guidelines, and from the upcoming season, official matches will also be organised here. BCCI-certified coaches will guide the players," Balan said.

Admissions and Coaching Details

Admissions for the academy will begin on January 1, with coaching scheduled to start from January 15. Balan added that since the academy is being developed as a professional high-performance centre, admissions will be limited.

Advanced Training and Inclusivity

The academy will offer advanced training options, including indoor practice wickets at both locations to ensure uninterrupted sessions during the monsoon. Hostel accommodation for outstation players, along with a gymnasium, swimming pool, dedicated fitness programmes, and sports-conditioning support, will also be provided.

In a move aimed at promoting women's cricket, the academy will run exclusive, concessional coaching batches for female cricketers. Players will additionally get the opportunity to participate in various invitational tournaments through the PBG Judicial Cricket Club.

"The Punit Balan Cricket Academy has been established to offer world-class training to emerging and talented players. With our facilities and expert coaches, young cricketers will get the opportunity to shine at national and international levels, contributing to Maharashtra's sporting reputation," Balan said. (ANI)