A brilliant fight back from England as they denied Australia from winning the second Test by an innings on Day 4 at the Gabba on Sunday. Captain Ben Stokes and Will Jacks showed resistance at the crease and negotiated the threat of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, helping England to take a lead in their second innings.

Stokes, Jacks lead England's resistance

At the end of the first session, England were at 193/6 in 59 overs (second innings) with a 16-run lead. Captain Stokes (36*) and all-rounder Jacks (25*) remained unbeaten at the crease. The duo have stitched a 65-run stand for the seventh wicket for England in the second innings.

England resumed from their overnight score of 134/6, trailing by 43 runs in their second innings. Captain Stokes and Jacks remained watchful against speedsters Boland and Starc. Starc looked threatening as he went past the edge of both England batters.

The visitors reached the 150-run mark in the 42nd over. After the first hour of Day 4, England reached 162/6 in 48 overs, trailing by 15 runs. Stokes and Jacks played cautiously, and they wiped off the trail during the 55th over of their second innings. Both batters stayed solidly at the crease and ensured no wickets fell at the end of the first session on Day 4.

Aussie quicks dent England's chase

England, who were chasing down the 177-run deficit in the second innings under the day-night conditions, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started things aggressively. They did well to wipe off 48 runs from the deficit in just 7.3 overs. However, the Australian quicks soon found their rhythm as Scott Boland claimed the first wicket, trapping Ben Duckett (15).

The key breakthroughs came later with Michael Neser removing both Ollie Pope (26) and the set opener Zak Crawley (44). While the England batters continued to score at a good run rate, the Aussie quicks kept chipping away at regular intervals. The day ended with the wicket of England wicket-keeper Jaimie Smith (4), who was removed by Starc.

Joe Root (15) and Harry Brook (15) fell to Starc and Scott Boland, respectively, marking a key turnaround in the momentum of England's innings. Starc, Neser and Boland ended the day with two wickets each to their names.

Australia's first innings dominance

Earlier, Australia cemented their dominance in the second Ashes Test after they posted 511 on the board in response to England's 334 in the first innings.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: England 334 and 193/6 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 138, Mitchell Starc 6/75) vs Australia 511 (Mitchell Starc 77, Jake Weatherlad 72; Brydon Carse 4/152). (ANI)