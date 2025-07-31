Image Credit : Getty

After their dominant run as Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair looked destined for a breakup. WWE had already dropped major hints last year, especially during the Battle Royal episode before Crown Jewel 2024. They nearly came to blows before Naomi's ambush halted the storyline.

Since Cargill’s return at Elimination Chamber 2025, things have been tense between them. There’s been no promo or alliance but just staredowns and cold silence. This unresolved tension can only be settled in the main-event scene, and that starts with Jade becoming champion.

Once Belair recovers from injury, she’s expected to return directly into a title feud. Putting the belt on Cargill now makes that storyline far more meaningful.