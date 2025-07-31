Image Credit : Getty

Shinsuke Nakamura had strong momentum following his jump from NXT. A clean win over John Cena placed him in a WWE Championship match against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2017.

But instead of rewarding Nakamura’s rise, WWE extended Mahal’s run. The decision didn’t just stall Nakamura’s rise, it ended any serious title talk for a while. Though Nakamura bounced back briefly in 2018, this loss is still seen as a massive setback.