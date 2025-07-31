Image Credit : Getty

Bayley doesn’t have a match on the SummerSlam card, and she’s not thrilled about it. After being edged out of the title picture by Lyra Valkyria, the former Damage CTRL leader could respond the only way she knows, by stealing the spotlight.

Picture this: during the No DQ clash between Becky Lynch and Valkyria, Bayley storms the ring and lays waste to both. No allegiance. Just destruction. And just like that, she’s back in the mix with the crowd in shock.