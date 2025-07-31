Image Credit : Getty

The Netflix documentary WWE: Unreal spotlighted talent like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and John Cena. Roman Reigns, despite being the face of the company, received almost no air time and no dedicated segment which is uncommon for someone of his stature.

Fans questioned this omission online. That near-invisibility lends itself to a theory that Triple H, the Chief Creative Officer, might have reservations or unresolved issues with Reigns behind the scenes.