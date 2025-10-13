Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie Vaquer’s victory over Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship was a smart move by the creative team. The Chilean star, who debuted last year in NXT and joined the main roster post-WrestleMania 41, has quickly gained fan support. Her win not only boosts her standing but also hints at Tiffany’s possible exit from the championship picture. With Jade Cargill looming, the Buff Barbie may soon face her toughest challenge yet at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1.