3 Booking Decisions WWE Nailed at Crown Jewel 2025 That Fans Actually Agree With
Crown Jewel 2025 featured major shifts in momentum and character arcs. Here’s what WWE got absolutely right.
Stephanie Vaquer’s Win Signals a New Era in Women’s Division
Stephanie Vaquer’s victory over Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship was a smart move by the creative team. The Chilean star, who debuted last year in NXT and joined the main roster post-WrestleMania 41, has quickly gained fan support. Her win not only boosts her standing but also hints at Tiffany’s possible exit from the championship picture. With Jade Cargill looming, the Buff Barbie may soon face her toughest challenge yet at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1.
Seth Rollins Breaks Losing Streak Against Cody Rhodes
Seth Rollins finally overcame his losing streak against Cody Rhodes by winning their Crown Jewel Championship clash. Having lost three consecutive matches to Cody, Seth entered the bout under immense pressure. WWE’s decision to let the heel Visionary secure the win was a turning point, reinforcing the prestige of his World Heavyweight Championship. The outcome also aligns with the ongoing narrative around The Vision, setting the stage for what’s next heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.
Bronson Reed’s Victory Over Roman Reigns Adds Depth to Bloodline Drama
Bronson Reed defeating Roman Reigns was another well-executed decision. A second loss for Reed would’ve hurt his momentum, and WWE ensured that didn’t happen. The interference by The Usos, especially Jey spearing Roman through a table, gave Reed the win while deepening the tension within The Bloodline. Roman’s post-match declaration, telling The Usos not to return until Christmas, suggests a brewing confrontation with Jey Uso before he turns his attention to The Vision.