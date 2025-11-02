3 Major Blunders WWE Delivered at Saturday Night’s Main Event That Fans Couldn’t Ignore
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, featured questionable booking choices that left fans divided.
Cody Rhodes’ title defense keeps repeating the same story
Cody Rhodes continues to be presented as WWE’s top babyface, yet his actions tell a different story. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, he once again leaned on questionable tactics to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.
This wasn’t the first time. Rhodes had previously defeated Kevin Owens by planting him with a DDT on the championship belt while the referee was down. Against McIntyre, he repeated the same approach, echoing his earlier disqualification incident when he struck Drew with the title in plain sight.
Commentary tried to justify the outcome, with Michael Cole pointing out that McIntyre introduced the belt first. Wade Barrett clarified that simply holding the title isn’t grounds for disqualification unless it’s used as a weapon. Still, the booking left fans with a sense of déjà vu. WWE had the chance to protect Rhodes by allowing a loss via count‑out or disqualification, but instead, the champion’s credibility took another hit.
Penta’s losing streak against Dominik Mysterio continues
Penta arrived in WWE with plenty of excitement, but his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio has stalled his momentum. Since WrestleMania season, the luchador has repeatedly fallen short in Intercontinental Championship matches against Dirty Dom.
Although Penta once pinned Mysterio before The Showcase of the Immortals, that moment feels distant now. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, he suffered yet another setback, bringing his record to 0‑5 in title matches against the Judgment Day member.
While Penta wasn’t the one pinned in this latest contest, the loss still adds to his frustrating streak. Each defeat chips away at the aura he carried when he first stepped into WWE, leaving fans to wonder if he’ll ever break through against Mysterio.
Dominik Mysterio forgets the rules in a no‑rules match
Dominik Mysterio’s entire run as Intercontinental Champion has revolved around bending the rules and cheating his way to victory. Yet, in a triple threat match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, he seemed to forget that cheating was actually legal.
At one point, he tossed a chair to Rusev, who simply smashed him with it since anything was allowed. The moment came off more comedic than clever. Later, Dom rang the bell to distract Rusev, even though the referee hadn’t called for the match to end.
While it fits his “Dirty Dom” persona, the reliance on constant shortcuts risks diminishing his opponents and making his victories feel hollow.