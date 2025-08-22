Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton, much like Roman Reigns, does not have a full-time schedule. His limited yearly appearances mean that The Viper is only used when WWE needs him for a specific storyline or big event.

After his WrestleMania 41 open challenge against Joe Hendry, his Undisputed Championship match with John Cena at Backlash, and his King of the Ring run that ended in another runner-up finish, Orton hasn’t been consistently booked. His sporadic schedule naturally keeps him off weekly programming until the company is ready with the next chapter.