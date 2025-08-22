Image Credit : Getty

The former three-time Divas Champion has been the subject of heavy speculation recently. WWE uploading multiple clips of AJ Lee on its social media platforms has only added fuel to the fire. Her retirement in 2015 came after a serious cervical spine injury, but that hasn’t stopped the WWE Universe from hoping.

The return of her husband CM Punk in 2023 after nearly a decade away has inspired even more optimism. If Punk could come back, AJ Lee could too. A surprise appearance would not only thrill fans but also bring closure to one of the most popular stars of her generation.