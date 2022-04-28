Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea needs to succeed during 2022-23 season

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Chelsea has had an unstable season, while it hopes to finish the season with a title. However, he has revealed what would the club need to succeed in the 2022-23 season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Reigning European champion Chelsea had a tough 2021-22 season. While it failed to defend its UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown, it is also nearly out of the English Premier League (EPL) title race. Although it still has a chance to win the FA Cup 2021-22, club head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed what The Blues need to do to succeed next season.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Thursday, third-placed Chelsea will be playing sixth-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the same, United manager Ralf Rangnick has said that his club will need an  "open heart surgery" to perform next season. In response to the same, Tuchel noted that his club would need a "facelift" to get the job done the following season.

    ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp to remain at Anfield beyond 2024? Liverpool fans hopeful amid new contract talks

    Image credit: Getty

    "Cosmetic surgery. I would be less concerned if we had still the same ownership if we could rely on our structure. As this is also in question, we are not concerned but aware of the danger that the situation is maybe a bit more complex. And, it can be complex enough if you lose a player like Toni, and maybe lose another player like Andreas with the kind of quality, and both of them free," said Tuchel during the pre-match press conference.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It can be demanding enough even if everything else stays in place. So, with this in question, it can be a very, very demanding summer. I don't know if surgery is the right term for it, but I want to be positive about it and stick to the things we can influence," concluded Tuchel.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses-ayh

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out

    tennis Russia Aslan Karatsev raises eyebrows for sporting Wimbledon T-shirt in Madrid snt

    Russia's Aslan Karatsev raises eyebrows for sporting Wimbledon T-shirt in Madrid

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan admits to having been working on his batting for past 2 years-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Rashid Khan admits to having been working on his batting for past 2 years

    ipl 2022 rcb virat kohli grooves to samantha ruth prabhu oo antava glenn maxwell vini raman party video goes viral snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava'; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Who was Salim Ghouse Bharat Ek Khoj actor dies at 70 drb

    Who was Salim Ghouse? ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ actor dies at 70

    Want to get rid of dark circles here are 5 ingredients you can find at home gcw

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Here are 5 ingredients you can find at home

    Activated Charcoal: Ready for the newest superfood on the block?-dnm

    Activated Charcoal: Ready for the newest superfood on the block?

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses-ayh

    Ben Stokes announced new England Test skipper, social media endorses

    Lock Upp Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile can't have kids drb

    Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon