Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea needs to succeed during 2022-23 season

Chelsea has had an unstable season, while it hopes to finish the season with a title. However, he has revealed what would the club need to succeed in the 2022-23 season.

Reigning European champion Chelsea had a tough 2021-22 season. While it failed to defend its UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown, it is also nearly out of the English Premier League (EPL) title race. Although it still has a chance to win the FA Cup 2021-22, club head coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed what The Blues need to do to succeed next season.

On Thursday, third-placed Chelsea will be playing sixth-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the same, United manager Ralf Rangnick has said that his club will need an "open heart surgery" to perform next season. In response to the same, Tuchel noted that his club would need a "facelift" to get the job done the following season.

"Cosmetic surgery. I would be less concerned if we had still the same ownership if we could rely on our structure. As this is also in question, we are not concerned but aware of the danger that the situation is maybe a bit more complex. And, it can be complex enough if you lose a player like Toni, and maybe lose another player like Andreas with the kind of quality, and both of them free," said Tuchel during the pre-match press conference.

