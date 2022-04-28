Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jurgen Klopp to remain at Anfield beyond 2024? Liverpool fans hopeful amid new contract talks

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Liverpool are preparing to push ahead with new contract talks for Jurgen Klopp after being given encouragement the German would be open to extending his stay.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Hours after Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals first-leg clash, reports have surfaced that the Reds' owner, Fenway Sports Group, has opened talks about extending manager Jurgen Klopp's contract beyond 2024.

    Also read: Champions League: Jurgen Klopp labels scoreline against Villareal 'dangerous'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    FSG's president, Mike Gordon, travelled from Boston to Anfield for Wednesday's tie, where a victory has kept Liverpool on course for an unprecedented quadruple. The German's agent, Marc Kosicke, was reportedly sitting a few seats away from Gordon, and it is believed a contract extension for Klopp was on their agenda.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Jurgen Klopp side has already clinched the Carabao Cup title, is just a point away from Premier League leaders Manchester City, has sealed a berth in the FA Cup final against Chelsea and is in sight of making it to the Champions League final as well.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 54-year-old has been the architect of everything the Reds have achieved since he arrived in October 2015, and the club's owners have long hoped Klopp would sign another contract. They were encouraged by the German's comments last month when he hinted he could sign a new deal at the "last minute", depending on his energy levels and enthusiasm for the job.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Klopp has signed two contract extensions since he was initially appointed in October 2015. The first – a six-year deal – was in June 2016, following his bright start. The second was in December 2019, six months after he had Liverpool to their sixth European Cup success. It was always his plan to hand over the reins to someone else in 2024, but the landscape of the club is changing, and Klopp seems excited about what his current squad can achieve in the future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Liverpool fans expressed joy over the news that new contract talks have been opened with Klopp. DaveOCKOP stated, "Jurgen Klopp contract extension > signing any player in the world," while former Liverpool legend shared Gif with the caption, "#klopp thinking about signing a new contract!"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former Spain international Jose Enrique also lauded this move and said, "If this is true is better than signing mbappe and haaland at the same time. Best signing for us it will be."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Another user commented, "Extending Jurgen Klopp contract is the best decision* to possibly happen for this football club, players come and go but Jurgen Klopp is the reason where we are now, creating history and continuous happiness in our lives. Long may it continue."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Anfield Wrap's official Twitter handle said, "Liverpool are looking to accelerate talks to extend Jürgen Klopp's contract after he indicated that he would be open to remaining at Anfield beyond 2024. Happy fucking Thursday."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Another fan stated, "If you put a Mohamed Salah contract and a Jurgen Klopp contract with one pen infront of me. I am passing the pen to Jurgen Klopp, who then will pass it to Mo."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With several players having signed long-term deals and some exciting additions, most notably Luis Diaz, having been made, Liverpool would want Klopp to continue to oversee what they believe will be an exciting new era.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Hardik Pandya thanks god for helping Gujarat out

    tennis Russia Aslan Karatsev raises eyebrows for sporting Wimbledon T-shirt in Madrid snt

    Russia's Aslan Karatsev raises eyebrows for sporting Wimbledon T-shirt in Madrid

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan admits to having been working on his batting for past 2 years-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Rashid Khan admits to having been working on his batting for past 2 years

    ipl 2022 rcb virat kohli grooves to samantha ruth prabhu oo antava glenn maxwell vini raman party video goes viral snt

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Oo Antava'; video goes viral

    IPL 2022: 10 videos that prove KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is a fitness freak snt

    IPL 2022: 10 videos that prove KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is a fitness freak

    Recent Stories

    Ralf Rangnick explains how Manchester United not being in Europe could help Erik ten Hag-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick explains how Man United not being in Europe could help Erik ten Hag

    5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu 35th birthday is special for her career drb

    5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career

    Oops moment alert: Nushrratt Bharuccha wardrobe malfunction; netizens criticise paparazzi (Video) RBA

    Oops moment alert: Nushrratt Bharuccha wardrobe malfunction; netizens criticise paparazzi (Video)

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp labels scoreline against Villareal dangerous-ayh

    Champions League: Jurgen Klopp labels scoreline against Villareal 'dangerous'

    5G spectrum auction in early June confirms IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gcw

    5G spectrum auction in early June, confirms minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon