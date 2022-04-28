Jurgen Klopp to remain at Anfield beyond 2024? Liverpool fans hopeful amid new contract talks

Liverpool are preparing to push ahead with new contract talks for Jurgen Klopp after being given encouragement the German would be open to extending his stay.

Hours after Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals first-leg clash, reports have surfaced that the Reds' owner, Fenway Sports Group, has opened talks about extending manager Jurgen Klopp's contract beyond 2024. Also read: Champions League: Jurgen Klopp labels scoreline against Villareal 'dangerous'

FSG's president, Mike Gordon, travelled from Boston to Anfield for Wednesday's tie, where a victory has kept Liverpool on course for an unprecedented quadruple. The German's agent, Marc Kosicke, was reportedly sitting a few seats away from Gordon, and it is believed a contract extension for Klopp was on their agenda.

The Jurgen Klopp side has already clinched the Carabao Cup title, is just a point away from Premier League leaders Manchester City, has sealed a berth in the FA Cup final against Chelsea and is in sight of making it to the Champions League final as well.

The 54-year-old has been the architect of everything the Reds have achieved since he arrived in October 2015, and the club's owners have long hoped Klopp would sign another contract. They were encouraged by the German's comments last month when he hinted he could sign a new deal at the "last minute", depending on his energy levels and enthusiasm for the job.

Klopp has signed two contract extensions since he was initially appointed in October 2015. The first – a six-year deal – was in June 2016, following his bright start. The second was in December 2019, six months after he had Liverpool to their sixth European Cup success. It was always his plan to hand over the reins to someone else in 2024, but the landscape of the club is changing, and Klopp seems excited about what his current squad can achieve in the future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans expressed joy over the news that new contract talks have been opened with Klopp. DaveOCKOP stated, "Jurgen Klopp contract extension > signing any player in the world," while former Liverpool legend shared Gif with the caption, "#klopp thinking about signing a new contract!"

Former Spain international Jose Enrique also lauded this move and said, "If this is true is better than signing mbappe and haaland at the same time. Best signing for us it will be."

Another user commented, "Extending Jurgen Klopp contract is the best decision* to possibly happen for this football club, players come and go but Jurgen Klopp is the reason where we are now, creating history and continuous happiness in our lives. Long may it continue."

The Anfield Wrap's official Twitter handle said, "Liverpool are looking to accelerate talks to extend Jürgen Klopp's contract after he indicated that he would be open to remaining at Anfield beyond 2024. Happy fucking Thursday."

Another fan stated, "If you put a Mohamed Salah contract and a Jurgen Klopp contract with one pen infront of me. I am passing the pen to Jurgen Klopp, who then will pass it to Mo."

