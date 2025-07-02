Wimbledon 2025 saw a record 23 seeded players crash out in the first round, with major upsets in both men’s and women’s draws. Big names like Zverev, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Gauff, and Pegula fell early, making the tournament wildly unpredictable.

The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon, has witnessed an unprecedented exodus of top players getting knocked out of the first round on the first two days of the prestigious grass-court Major, making it one of the chaotic starts in the history of the tournament.

Ever since the introduction of 32-seeded players in each singles draw, men and women, in 2001, no Grand Slam tournament has seen as many as 23 seeds making an early exit in the first round of the ongoing edition of Wimbledon. Out of which, 13 men’s seeds suffered first-round exits, marking one of the highest first-round casualties among seeded male players at a grass-court Grand Slam in the open era.

While 10 women’s seeded players were sent packing in the opening round of Wimbledon, further adding shock to the massive exodus of top names and underscoring the unpredictable nature of this year’s draw.

Zverev, Medvedev, and Tsitsipas suffered an early exit

The 13 seeded men's players who suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon 2025, including Alexander Zverev. Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The German tennis star Zverev was handed a shocking defeat by Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who secured his biggest career win with a thrilling five-set victory.

Medvedev was knocked out by World No.64 and French player Benjamin Bonzi in four sets, marking the Russian tennis star and the two-time semifinalist’s first-ever first-round exit at Wimbledon. Tsitsipas withdrew in the middle of his first-round match against Valentin Royer due to a back injury, which hampered the Greek player’s rhythm and performance in the match. Stefanos withdrew from the match before the beginning of the third set.

Lorenzo Musetti, the World No.7 and the Wimbledon semifinalist last year, was shown the exit door in the opening round by Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili. Eight seed Holger Rune of Denmark was also knocked out in the first round in his fourth appearance at Wimbledon by Nicolas Jerry of Chile.

Other men’s seeded players who suffered first-round exits include Francisco Cerundolo, Ugo Humbert, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov, Alexander Bublik, Alex Michelsen, Tallon Griekspoor, and Matteo Berrettini, making it a rare occurrence of most seeded opening round casualties, which underlines the depth and unpredictability of the current field at Wimbledon 2025.

First-round carnage among men’s seeds spills over into women’s draw

The shocking first-round exits of men’s seeded players have set the tone for a similarly turbulent women’s draw, where 10 seeds, including World No.2 and recent French Open champion Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula, were ousted in a dramatic start to Wimbledon 2025.

One of the favourites to win Wimbledon, Gauff, was handed a shocking defeat by Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the opening round of the tournament. Pegula, on the other hand, was defeated by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round. For the first time, two of the top three women’s seeded players were knocked out in the first round in the Open era.

Coco Gauff was in the spotlight after clinching her second Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, while Jessica Pegula entered the Wimbledon Championships after a title run at a grass-court tournament, the Bad Homburg Open, defeating Iga Swiatek in the final.

Other top players who lost in the first round included No. 5 Zheng Qinwen and No. 15 Karolina Muchova, both Grand Slam finalists. No. 26 Marta Kostyuk and No. 25 Magdalena Frech were also knocked out. Frech lost to 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who had failed to qualify but entered the main draw after Anastasia Potapova withdrew with a hip injury.

These early exits in the women’s draw followed the surprises in the men’s matches and showed just how unpredictable Wimbledon 2025 has been so far.

