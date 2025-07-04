Novak Djokovic hinted at a fun post-retirement plan with Federer and Nadal after his second-round Wimbledon win, sharing a light-hearted moment with fans as he edges closer to a major career milestone at the All England Club.

The World No.6 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic shared his dream post-retirement plans after his second-round win in the men’s singles against Dan Evans of the United Kingdom at Wimbledon 2025 on Thursday, July 3.

Djokovic cruised to the third round of his 20th Wimbledon appearance with a straight sets victory - 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 over Evans in just one hour and 47 minutes, showcasing his vintage form at the Centre Court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hardly broke a sweat as he dominated the home crowd favourite with his clinical precision and relentless baseline approach, as he booked his place in the third round with a commanding performance.

This was a much improved performance by the Serbian tennis star compared to his opening round win over Alexandre Muller, winning the match in four sets. After clinching the first set, Djokovic conceded the following set before raising his level to close out the match in four sets.

Djokovic’s post-retirement plans revealed

After winning the second round against Dan Evans, Novak Djokovic was asked if he would ever take a pause and reflect on his illustrious career, which began at the age of 16 in 2003. In his response, the Serbian star stated that he had not given in to the gruelling demands of the sport and humorously imagined his relaxing retirement with his longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I don't reflect fully on everything that I have been through. I would like to.” Djokovic said during the on-court interview.

“But I think that's going to come probably when I set the racket aside and then sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal and just reflect on our rivalry and everything," he added.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal dominated the sport for two decades, which is known as the golden era of men’s tennis. The Big 3 enthralled the tennis world with their rivalries, intense battles, and mutual respect, pushing each other to unprecedented heights.

Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal won a combined 66 Grand Slam titles, cementing their legacy as the greatest trio in tennis history. Novak Djokovic remains the only active player among the Big 3 as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hung up their boots in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Novak Djokovic inches closer to Roger Federer’s record

Novak Djokovic’s second win against Dan Evans was his 99th match win at Wimbledon and is one win away from completing 100 match victories at the All England Club. If he does so, the Serbian tennis star would become just the second player after Roger Federer to achieve this milestone at a grass-court Grand Slam.

Djokovic could also become the second player after Federer to register 100 match wins at two Grand Slam tournaments. The Serbian completed his 100th French Open match victory during his fourth-round win against Cameron Norrie at Roland Garros this year.

Roger Federer has 100 match wins at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, making him the first player to achieve this historic milestone.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will continue to quest for his record 25th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon triumph when he takes on his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. Kecmanovic defeated Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands in four sets in the second round.