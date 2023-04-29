French Open 2023: Is Rafael Nadal travelling to Paris to defend his crown? Uncle Toni gives massive update

French Open 2023: Rafael Nadal is struggling with fitness to defend his crown at Roland Garros. While travelling to Paris remains doubtful for the Spaniard, his Uncle Toni has provided a significant update.

Image credit: Getty

Rafael Nadal of Spain has been in the news lately due to his fitness issues. With the clay season already underway, he is yet to feature in a tournament ahead of its title defence at the 2023 French Open. He suffered an injury at the Australian Open in January and has since undergone surgery.

Nadal has been on a slow road to recovery that has derailed his clay season. Having missed out on the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open and the soon-to-star Madrid Masters, he will be racing against time to be fit for Rome Masters, the final major clay event before his title defence at Roland Garros.

ALSO READ: French Open 2023 - Will Rafael Nadal be fit to defend his crown? Coach Carlos Moya provides an update