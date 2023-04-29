Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2023: Is Rafael Nadal travelling to Paris to defend his crown? Uncle Toni gives massive update

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    French Open 2023: Rafael Nadal is struggling with fitness to defend his crown at Roland Garros. While travelling to Paris remains doubtful for the Spaniard, his Uncle Toni has provided a significant update.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    Rafael Nadal of Spain has been in the news lately due to his fitness issues. With the clay season already underway, he is yet to feature in a tournament ahead of its title defence at the 2023 French Open. He suffered an injury at the Australian Open in January and has since undergone surgery.

    Nadal has been on a slow road to recovery that has derailed his clay season. Having missed out on the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open and the soon-to-star Madrid Masters, he will be racing against time to be fit for Rome Masters, the final major clay event before his title defence at Roland Garros.

    ALSO READ: French Open 2023 - Will Rafael Nadal be fit to defend his crown? Coach Carlos Moya provides an update

     

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    While concerns surround if Nadal will make it to Paris or retire eventually, his Uncle Tony has recently told Radio MARCA, "He is not thinking about retiring. He wants to recover and continue competing because he is passionate about this sport. He would like to be competing now, but there is little left for that to happen. He will play in Paris, although how he trains in the coming weeks and what he can do in Rome will be important to measure his aspirations there."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    Sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    I am innocent not criminal ready to face investigation WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh amid sexual harassment row gcw

    'I am innocent, ready to face investigation...' WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid sexual harassment row

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG piles up second-highest total to rout PBKS by 56 runs; fans astonished-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG piles up second-highest total to rout PBKS by 56 runs; fans astonished

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad-ayh

    WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad

    Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and more - Cricketers extend support to wrestlers protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Sehwag, Harbhajan and more - Cricketers extend support to wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan

    Recent Stories

    International Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani, 6 celebrities who love Allu Arjun's dance moves vma

    International Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani, 6 celebrities who love Allu Arjun's dance moves

    Dutch court orders sperm donor who fathered 550 children to stop gcw

    Dutch court orders sperm donor who fathered 550 children to stop

    ANI Twitter account locked Smita Prakash Followers miffed with Elon Musk; memes explode over bizarre reason snt

    ANI's Twitter account locked: Followers miffed with Elon Musk; memes explode over bizarre reason

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor ADC

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre anr

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon