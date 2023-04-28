Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2023: Will Rafael Nadal be fit to defend his crown? Coach Carlos Moya provides an update

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    French Open 2023: Rafael Nadal is still struggling to gain fitness, as he is yet to begin his clay season. Meanwhile, whether he can defend his Roland Garros crown remains doubtful, while coach Carlos Moya has provided an update.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2023 French Open is just a month away, while the clay-court season preparations have been underway for the past month. However, defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain has yet to kick-start his clay proceedings for the season. He is recovering from an injury, having undergone surgery a couple of months after suffering the hard fate during the Australian Open in January.

    So far, Nadal has missed the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open and will also miss the Madrid Masters. Although he remains listed for the Rome Masters, the final major clay event before Roland Garros, there are apprehensions about his participation. At the same time, his coaching staff would only risk him once he has gained complete match fitness.

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon to pay for Ukraine players' housing and fund relief efforts

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While it has also led to perturbations that he might be forced to skip the clay event in Paris this year, his coach Carlos Moya has provided an update, as he has said, “Times are tough because Rafa is a beast of competition, and it’s his favourite time of the year. But, the objective remains Roland Garros.”

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “The preparation will not be ideal, but it’s Rafael Nadal. We can always expect the best. Rafael is recovering. I think it is not long before he can compete again. Anything can be if you are lucky enough to have an affordable draw in the first rounds. I have said many times that they have interviewed me. Nadal in the second week is a favourite,” concluded Moya, reports L’Equipe.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: IPL 2023: GT Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)

    football EPL English Premier League: Is fatigue to blame for Manchester United frustrating draw to Tottenham Hotspur? Erik ten Hag explains-ayh

    EPL: Is fatigue to blame for Man United's frustrating draw to Tottenham Hotspur? Erik ten Hag explains

    Who was Kaur Singh, the legendary Indian boxer who fought Muhammad Ali? -ayh

    Who was Kaur Singh, the legendary Indian boxer who fought Muhammad Ali?

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served snt

    Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers; seeks quick action to ensure justice is served

    IPL 2023: Gave away too many runs in first 6 overs, admits CSK captain Dhoni after defeat to RR snt

    IPL 2023: Gave away too many runs in first 6 overs, admits CSK captain Dhoni after defeat to RR

    Recent Stories

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Punjab Board declares results how to check marks see toppers list best districts more gcw

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 declared; Check out toppers list, best performing districts & more

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch

    Royal Mail unveils 4 new commemorative stamps to mark King Charles' coronation here is what they represent gcw

    Royal Mail unveils 4 new stamps to mark King Charles' coronation; Here's what they represent

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

    IPL 2023: IPL 2023: GT Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: GT captain Hardik Pandya shows off athletic physique; sets hearts racing (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon