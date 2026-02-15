Suryakumar Yadav to Glenn Maxwell: Top 6 Richest Cricketers Playing in This T20 World Cup
The players in the fray this time have set records not just in their game, but also in their earnings. Here is a list of the top 06 players who have earned the most from international cricket, franchise leagues, and brand endorsements.
1. Glenn Maxwell: 116.2 Crore Rupees
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tops this list. IPL contracts and global T20 leagues have raised Maxwell's wealth to this level. Maxi is the richest cricketer on the list of players playing in this edition of the T20 World Cup.
2. Hardik Pandya: 91.3 Crore Rupees
Hardik Pandya is one of Indian cricket's most valuable players. After the T20 retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is the team's most experienced player. IPL captaincy and several ads have boosted Hardik's income.
3. Jos Buttler: 83 Crore Rupees
England's explosive player Jos Buttler is in third place. He plays for Gujarat Giants in the IPL for 15.75 crore rupees. Active in global leagues, Buttler has a huge market value worldwide.
4. Jasprit Bumrah: 74.7 Crore Rupees
Bumrah, one of the world's best bowlers, is in BCCI's 'A' category contract. IPL income and brand endorsements are Bumrah's main sources of earnings.
5. Quinton de Kock: 66.4 Crore Rupees
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is playing in this World Cup after reversing his retirement. Being active in the IPL and other leagues has brought him huge financial gains.
6. Suryakumar Yadav: 66.4 Crore Rupees
India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav shares the spot with de Kock. Surya, who gets 16.35 crore rupees from the Mumbai Indians, is now one of the biggest commercial brands in world cricket.
