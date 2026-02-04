T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Key Players Who Could Help India Win the Trophy
The T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will showcase key players whose performances could help India lift the winning trophy, with game-changing skills in batting, bowling, and fielding.
1. Jasprit Bumrah (India)
India's Jasprit Bumrah is the most dangerous pacer in modern cricket. With 107 wickets in 87 T20Is and an economy of just 6.54, he's a real threat for any team.
2. Abhishek Sharma (India)
Young Indian star Abhishek Sharma is the perfect T20 opener. He enters the World Cup as the world's No. 1 T20 batsman, known for his fearless, attacking style from ball one.
3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the best T20I spinner. He's the format's top wicket-taker with 187 wickets in 111 games. A great fielder and handy hitter, he's a true X-factor.
4. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be key for Sri Lanka on home turf. He has 151 wickets in 94 T20Is. On slow, turning pitches, his bowling will be a nightmare for batsmen.
5. Travis Head (Australia)
Travis Head's knack for big-game performances sets him apart. He gives Australia explosive starts, boasting 1,224 runs in 49 T20Is. His IPL experience is a huge plus for him.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.