Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin predicts Pakistan will reverse its T20 World Cup 2026 boycott against India, citing financial pressure, ICC sanctions, and internal mindset issues as key reasons for the PCB to backtrack.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that Pakistan will reverse its decision on boycotting the clash against Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026. On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan confirmed the national team’s participation in the marquee event, but made clear that Salman Ali Agha-led side would not take the field against Team India in the February 15 clash in Colombo.

Pakistan’s stance was more politically driven than cricketing concerns, as it aligns with a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who was removed from the tournament by the ICC after refusing to play group stage matches in India and was replaced by Scotland in Group C, which consists of West Indies, England, Nepal, and Italy.

With 11 days left for the marquee fixture, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awaits a formal explanation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the boycott of the India clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

‘Pakistan Will Backtrack’

As Pakistan continues to stand firm on its government’s decision, Ravichandran Ashwin remains confident of the team reversing its stance, ensuring that the much-anticipated clash will go ahead as scheduled.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the former India off-spinner stated that Pakistan does not have any other option but to reverse its boycott stance as cancelling the match would lead to huge financial losses for broadcasters, other boards, and players, forcing a compromise.

“100 per cent the match will happen. I think Pakistan will backtrack over the next four to five days. I want to see the encounter as well,” Ashwin said.

“They can face financial losses. The broadcasters will lose a lot of money, so there has to be a compromise. All the members will face losses, and they will say in the ICC meeting that because of Pakistan, we are facing these losses. In the PSL, the players might not be given the NOCs,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face ICC sanctions and financial implications, including penalties, freezing of annual revenue share, and restrictions on overseas participation in domestic leagues such as the PSL. Additionally, Pakistan may lose rights to host the ICC tournaments in the future. Meanwhile, the broadcasters are likely to sue PCB for breaching the obligations if they go ahead with the boycott of the clash against Team India.

‘Pakistan’s Biggest Enemy is Itself’

Further speaking on Pakistan’s stance on boycotting the Team India clash, Ashwin stated that the team has no valid reason to offer as the marquee fixture is taking place at a neutral venue and refusing to play against a particular opponent is unacceptable.

The former Indian cricketer further added that Pakistan’s biggest challenge is its own mindset, warning that overconfidence or fear of losing to Team India could create internal problems and affect their performance.

“Pakistan and India will be playing at a neutral venue, so the issue of the venue is not there. To say that I will not play against a particular opponent is not acceptable. I hope better sense prevails and these matches take place,” the 38-year-old added.

“I would not be surprised if they go the distance. Pakistan’s biggest enemy is itself. It’s all about their mindset. If you tell them you can’t lose against India, then that would be a big problem,” Ashwin concluded.

Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board is now under intense scrutiny as the ICC awaits clarity on the team’s stance. The International Cricket Council has already criticised the board’s decision, saying, ‘selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of global competitions’, and urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance while warning the PCB of ‘significant long-term implications’ for the country’s cricket if the boycott goes ahead.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will reconsider its participation in the February 15 clash, as the mounting pressure from the broadcasters and other cricketing boards, combined with potential ICC sanctions and financial losses, could force a reversal of their boycott decision.