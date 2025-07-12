Image Credit : Getty

KL Rahul remains a top choice when it comes to captaincy transition. He’s led India in ODIs before and has consistently shown maturity, particularly in high-pressure matches. With years of IPL captaincy under his belt, Rahul brings the experience and calmness needed to steer the side in crunch moments.

His recent stints as a stand-in captain have also showcased his tactical side and ability to hold the middle-order together. If India are looking for a safe, balanced option, Rahul ticks nearly every box.