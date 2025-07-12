- Home
4 Strong Candidates Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma and Take Over as India's Next ODI Captain
4 Strong Candidates Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma and Take Over as India's Next ODI Captain
With Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his ODI career, the race to find his successor has quietly begun. Here's a look at four names who might soon wear the captain’s armband.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul remains a top choice when it comes to captaincy transition. He’s led India in ODIs before and has consistently shown maturity, particularly in high-pressure matches. With years of IPL captaincy under his belt, Rahul brings the experience and calmness needed to steer the side in crunch moments.
His recent stints as a stand-in captain have also showcased his tactical side and ability to hold the middle-order together. If India are looking for a safe, balanced option, Rahul ticks nearly every box.
Rishabh Pant
If Rishabh Pant makes a full return to fitness and form, he could be one of the boldest captaincy choices for Indian cricket. His natural instinct to take the game head-on, mixed with street-smart awareness behind the stumps, makes him an exciting candidate.
He has experience leading Delhi and Lucknow in the IPL and is often seen as a future leader across formats. A successful comeback might just push selectors to back his aggressive, unorthodox approach on the big stage.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is the face of Indian cricket’s future. He’s currently leading India in the ongoing Test series against England, a sign of the trust being placed in his temperament. At just 25, Gill’s maturity with the bat and in interviews reflects a player capable of leadership.
His composure, consistency, and exposure to big-match pressure suggest he can handle the captaincy load in ODIs. Should he guide India to a series win over England, it could strengthen his case as the long-term successor to Rohit Sharma.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has already captained in T20Is and shown flashes of being a natural leader. He brings fire and intent to the field, traits often needed in the modern limited-overs format. His stint with Gujarat in the IPL, where he led them to a title, adds to his captaincy credentials.
Though currently seen as more of a T20 leader, Hardik's growing maturity and ability to handle pressure make him a dark horse in the ODI leadership race as well.