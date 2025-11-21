Smriti Mandhana Gives Big Engagement Hint in Her Latest Video, Fans React Fast [WATCH]
Smriti Mandhana thrilled fans after dropping a new video that strongly hinted at her engagement. With reports linking her to Palash Muchhal, her ring reveal has sparked fresh excitement across social media.
Smriti Mandhana’s Ring Reveal Creates Buzz
Smriti Mandhana has sparked massive excitement among fans after seemingly confirming her engagement. Days after reports suggested the star cricketer is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on 23 November, she shared a playful video that ended with a clear glimpse of her sparkling ring, enough for the Internet to declare the news “official.”
A Fun Video With Teammates Turns Into a Big Reveal
The Indian women’s cricket sensation posted a cheerful reel featuring her World Cup–winning teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and young standout Shreyanka Patil. The group danced to the popular track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, creating a warm and celebratory vibe.
What began as a fun team moment took a surprising turn at the end of the video. Smriti faced the camera, smiled, and flashed her hand — showing off a stylish engagement ring for the very first time. Within moments, social media erupted, calling it the “soft launch” of her engagement.
Fans Link It to Wedding Date Buzz
Speculation grew stronger after an earlier photo of Palash Muchhal holding the World Cup trophy beside Smriti resurfaced online. Many fans praised him for proudly celebrating her victory, calling it “the best pre-wedding gift.”
Though neither Smriti nor Palash has issued an official statement yet, the video has set the tone for what fans hope will be a beautiful wedding announcement soon.
