The Indian women’s cricket sensation posted a cheerful reel featuring her World Cup–winning teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and young standout Shreyanka Patil. The group danced to the popular track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, creating a warm and celebratory vibe.

What began as a fun team moment took a surprising turn at the end of the video. Smriti faced the camera, smiled, and flashed her hand — showing off a stylish engagement ring for the very first time. Within moments, social media erupted, calling it the “soft launch” of her engagement.