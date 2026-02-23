Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the ISL 2025-26 in Kolkata. Goals from Jamie Maclaren and Dimitrios Petratos secured the win, moving the Mariners to second place in the league table. Chennaiyin failed to register a shot on target.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered another commanding display to defeat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in Match 13 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Monday, February 23. The Mariners climbed to second in the table with six points, level with city rivals East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference, while Chennaiyin FC are 11th, according to a release.

Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to hand the Mariners a slender lead at the interval, before Dimitrios Petratos' 65th-minute strike wrapped up the three points. Petratos was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

First Half: Mariners Dominate

Both head coaches, Sergio Lobera and Clifford Miranda, retained the same starting XI for a second consecutive match in a bid to maintain consistency. Mohun Bagan SG settled into their rhythm early, dominating possession, while Chennaiyin FC looked to threaten on the counter.

The visitors fashioned the first sight of goal, when Dinliana's cross found Inigo Martin inside the area, but the Spaniard was unable to make any connection as he stretched to meet the delivery.

At the other end, Chennaiyin defended in numbers, clearing deliveries from Liston Colaco and Tekcham Abhishek Singh, while also closing down Anirudh Thapa's left-footed effort from inside the box. Thapa had earlier come close with a fizzing volley that sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Maclaren Breaks the Deadlock

The Mariners stepped up the intensity, pinning Chennaiyin deep inside their own half with a wave of attacks. Petratos drew a sharp low save from Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz as the pressure mounted. Nawaz, however, was forced off soon after, a collision with Mohun Bagan defender Mehtab Singh rendering him injured. Samik Mitra was introduced in his stead.

Mohun Bagan eventually made their pressure count in the final minute of first-half stoppage time. Anirudh Thapa robbed Irfan Yadwad of possession and, in one fluid movement, threaded a defence-splitting pass into the path of Maclaren. The striker timed his run to perfection and calmly slotted beyond the advancing goalkeeper to register his second goal of the season.

Second Half: Petratos Seals the Win

The home side began the second half on the front foot, applying sustained pressure on the visitors. Maclaren had two early efforts, one blocked inside the area and another drifting marginally wide. He also met Subhasish Bose's cross with a header, but was unable to generate sufficient power to trouble the goalkeeper.

A little after the hour mark, Petratos doubled Mohun Bagan's advantage with a superb first-time finish. Liston Colaco initiated the move by switching play with a driven diagonal pass, and Subhasish Bose delivered a first-time cross into the area from the left. Arriving unmarked at the back post, Petratos struck a sweet volley that flew past the goalkeeper, who could manage only a touch as the ball struck the net.

Petratos and Maclaren both had opportunities to add a second to their tally, but a lack of composure in front of goal kept the scoreline unchanged. Substitute Jason Cummings, introduced in place of Maclaren, also tested the goalkeeper on a couple of occasions, only to be denied.

Chennaiyin, who failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match, had a late opportunity in stoppage time when Gurkirat Singh tried his luck from the edge of the area, but his left-footed effort drifted wide of the post. The two-goal margin ultimately proved sufficient for the home side to secure its second straight victory of the season. (ANI)