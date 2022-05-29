Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here's why

Ralf Rangnick has decided against continuing as the Manchester United consultant. The club has announced his intention to leave with immediate effect.

In what comes as a piece of shocking news for record 20-time former champion Manchester United just days after the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 season conclusion, Ralf Rangnick has decided not to continue with the role of the club consultant. The club announced that he was leaving with immediate effect. At the same time, Rangnick wants to focus on his job as the Austria head coach, demanding his complete focus and attention, making it difficult for him to continue with his consultancy role at Old Trafford. The development also happened just days after new club manager Erik ten Hag took over the reins from the German.

"We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not, therefore, be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford. We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career," the club announced in a statement.

After ten Hag took over the managerial duties at United, he was asked about his opinion on Rangnick entering the consultancy role, to which the former played safe. "It's part of my analysis. I analyse myself, observe, and speak with many people, but I will draw my line," he said.

"I'm still in the process of analysing to set conclusions. I'm looking forward to working with these players. The season before, this squad finished second in the league, so it has potential, so I think if we improve if we can work with them, we can get more out of them than this season," ten Hag had added. ALSO READ: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in plunging gown, leather onesie at Cannes

