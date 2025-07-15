Image Credit : Getty

The RAW after WrestleMania 41 saw Roman Reigns return with purpose, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a brutal beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Punk locked in for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam, the road ahead is wide open for Reigns.

What makes sense now? A potential tag match alongside Jey Uso against Breakker and Reed. The tension has already been built. Jey has been dealing with these two for weeks. Reigns now steps in as the muscle, and together they could make a powerful statement at SummerSlam.