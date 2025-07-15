- Home
- Sports
- Roman Reigns Set to Rebuild His Empire? 3 Explosive Moves He Could Make After RAW Return
Roman Reigns Set to Rebuild His Empire? 3 Explosive Moves He Could Make After RAW Return
Roman Reigns made a powerful comeback on WWE RAW. Here are three bold possibilities that could define his next chapter, including a new Bloodline and major SummerSlam plans.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Reigns and Jey Uso Could Take the Fight to Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
The RAW after WrestleMania 41 saw Roman Reigns return with purpose, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a brutal beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Punk locked in for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam, the road ahead is wide open for Reigns.
What makes sense now? A potential tag match alongside Jey Uso against Breakker and Reed. The tension has already been built. Jey has been dealing with these two for weeks. Reigns now steps in as the muscle, and together they could make a powerful statement at SummerSlam.
Reigns Could Challenge Breakker in a High-Stakes Singles Match at SummerSlam 2025
With Seth Rollins out due to injury, the expected showdown between The Visionary and the Original Tribal Chief is off the table for now. But all eyes may now shift to Bron Breakker.
Breakker has been causing chaos, and with no immediate target, Reigns could set his sights on the rising powerhouse. A singles match between these two intense stars at The Biggest Party of the Summer would easily headline the show, and give Reigns a high-impact return to the top tier spotlight.
A New Bloodline Could Rise with Reigns Leading the Charge
On the SmackDown side, things are far from settled. Solo Sikoa has tightened his grip on the blue brand, with help from his new MFTs. Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu seem outnumbered, but not for long.
Roman Reigns could shift his focus toward rebuilding his empire. A new version of The Bloodline featuring Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Jimmy Uso, with The Samoan Werewolf and The YEET Master as enforcers and Big Jim as the new Right Hand Man could challenge Solo’s claim to the throne.
This would allow Reigns to play both RAW and SmackDown storylines simultaneously, continuing his war with Rollins’ faction while reclaiming leadership on the Island of Relevancy.