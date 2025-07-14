3 WWE Superstars Currently Sidelined with Concerning Injuries
WWE has seen several major names forced to the sidelines recently. Here’s a look at three superstars dealing with injuries that could impact upcoming storylines and matches.
Dominik Mysterio's Title Defense Hits Pause
Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, the match had to be postponed after it was revealed that the young star suffered a rib injury.
Over the past few weeks, Dominik has been seen carrying a doctor's note, signaling his inability to compete. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has been lurking backstage, making it clear he's not letting the title opportunity slip away.
The storyline continues to build tension, but there's no confirmed date yet for when “Dirty” Dom will be cleared to return. Fans await what could be a high-stakes showdown once he’s back in action.
Liv Morgan's Momentum Halts After RAW Injury
Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane on RAW. The incident occurred when Sane attempted a leg sweep, leading to a shoulder injury for Morgan. Kairi picked up the win, but it was Morgan’s absence afterward that caught attention.
Liv had been building momentum and was reportedly heading into a storyline involving Nikki Bella. With Morgan sidelined, Roxanne Perez has stepped into The Judgment Day’s ongoing angles, effectively taking her place. The timeline for Morgan’s return remains unclear, but her injury has certainly paused what looked like an important push on RAW.
Seth Rollins Reinjures Knee at Saturday Night's Main Event
Seth Rollins clashed with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in a physical contest that took a turn for the worse. During the match, Rollins hurt the same knee he previously injured in 2015. The sequence led to Knight delivering a clean BFT for the pinfall victory.
As of now, there’s no official update on the severity of Rollins’ injury. But fans have already begun speculating about his status, given his vital role since WrestleMania 41. Rollins holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and remains a central figure on RAW. A long-term absence could significantly alter WWE’s creative plans heading into SummerSlam and beyond.