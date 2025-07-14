Image Credit : Getty

Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. However, the match had to be postponed after it was revealed that the young star suffered a rib injury.

Over the past few weeks, Dominik has been seen carrying a doctor's note, signaling his inability to compete. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has been lurking backstage, making it clear he's not letting the title opportunity slip away.

The storyline continues to build tension, but there's no confirmed date yet for when “Dirty” Dom will be cleared to return. Fans await what could be a high-stakes showdown once he’s back in action.