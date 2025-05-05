Image Credit : Getty

Team India star batter Shubman Gill has reportedly been considered the next Test captain by grooming for the role in the upcoming India’s tour of England, slated to take place on June 20.

The BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is expected to announce the squad for the Test series against England in the second week of May and a lot of discussion is underway for captain and vice-captain. Rohit Sharma-Jasprit Bumrah combination as captain and vice-captain is unlikely to continue for long. Bumrah is already considered a potential successor to Rohit in Test, which is likely to be seen in England’s Test tour, as per the reports.

However, the BCCI is planning to put Shubman Gill in the leadership group by likely appointing him as the vice-captain for the England Test tour, grooming him for a future leadership role with the red-ball team, especially with an eye on the next World Test Championship cycle. The question is Shubman Gill ready to shoulder the responsibility of Test captaincy in the long run?