Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Lewandowski unlikely to extend Bayern Munich contract - Reports

    First Published May 13, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Bayern Munich is enjoying the services of Robert Lewandowski. However, as per reports, he is unlikely to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It has been a fantastic ride for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, playing for Bayern Munich. Ever since he arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2014, he has won it all, while he has been the club's goal-scoring machine for almost a decade now. However, his future at Bayern has been in doubt over the past year, while reports state that he is likely to bring his long career at Allianz to an end and will not renew his contract, which currently ends next year. Also, reports add that the Polish did engage in new contract talks with the Bavarians, but he was not impressed, as the new contract did not have any pay hike.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lewandowski was eager to extend his stay at Bayern until 2025. However, the club offered just a year extension. Also, he has supposedly expressed his interest in joining Spanish giants Barcelona, as the Catalan is apparently willing to play the German champion €40 million. Also, his agent Pini Zahavi has seemingly initiated talks with the Spanish outfit over a possible move from Allianz to Camp Nou.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, renowned media outlets Sky Sports, Bild, and Polish TVP Sport have all reported about Lewandowski's intent not to extend Bayern's contract. In contrast, he has reportedly informed his decision to the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since joining Bayern, Lewandowski has hammered 343 goals in 373 matches across tournaments. Overall, he has scored 539 club goals in 744, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund, Lech Poznań and other Polish clubs. With the Bavarians, he has won 19 titles, being adjudged the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year (2021) and winning The Best FIFA Men's Player twice (2020 and 2021).

