Robert Lewandowski unlikely to extend Bayern Munich contract - Reports

Bayern Munich is enjoying the services of Robert Lewandowski. However, as per reports, he is unlikely to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena.

It has been a fantastic ride for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, playing for Bayern Munich. Ever since he arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2014, he has won it all, while he has been the club's goal-scoring machine for almost a decade now. However, his future at Bayern has been in doubt over the past year, while reports state that he is likely to bring his long career at Allianz to an end and will not renew his contract, which currently ends next year. Also, reports add that the Polish did engage in new contract talks with the Bavarians, but he was not impressed, as the new contract did not have any pay hike.

Lewandowski was eager to extend his stay at Bayern until 2025. However, the club offered just a year extension. Also, he has supposedly expressed his interest in joining Spanish giants Barcelona, as the Catalan is apparently willing to play the German champion €40 million. Also, his agent Pini Zahavi has seemingly initiated talks with the Spanish outfit over a possible move from Allianz to Camp Nou. ALSO READ: Who is Man United star Harry Maguire's newly-wedded wife Fern Hawkins?

Meanwhile, renowned media outlets Sky Sports, Bild, and Polish TVP Sport have all reported about Lewandowski's intent not to extend Bayern's contract. In contrast, he has reportedly informed his decision to the club.

